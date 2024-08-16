Kerry among top visited locations for overnight domestic tourism in first quarter of 2024

Kerry was among the most popular destinations for domestic tourism in Ireland in the first quarter of this year.

That’s according to the Central Statistics Office Household Travel Survey report.

The Southern region, which includes Kerry, Cork, Clare and Limerick, accounted for 1.3 million trips in the first three months of the year.

The figures show visiting family or relatives accounted for almost half of this, while 36% of trips were listed as holidays.

Irish residents took over 3 million domestic overnight trips in the first quarter of 2024, which is a 17% rise on the same period last year.