Kerry among the counties with the lowest percentage of students aged 15 and over

Kerry is among the counties with the lowest percentage of students aged 15 and over.

That’s according to figures from the latest CSO quality education report.

It also shows that 49% of people in the South West region participated in lifelong education in 2022.

The report shows 10% of the population of Kerry in 2022 aged 15 and over were students.

According to Census 2022, the counties population was over 123,000 (123,793) people.

The figures from the Central Statistics Office show that 12,376 people aged 15 years and over in Kerry were listed as students that year.

The figure was the joint second lowest nationally, alongside Mayo, and above Wexford which had the lowest proportion, at 9.8%.

Galway had the highest number nationally of the population aged 15 years and older who were students, at 12.1%

Meanwhile, according to the report almost half of 25-69 year olds in Kerry and Cork participated in an educational activity in 2022.

12% of people in this age range in the South West area participated in formal education.

43% of individuals in the region aged 25-69 participated in non-formal learning, and 43% participated in informal learning.