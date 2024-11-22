Kerry among most popular Airbnb winter staycation destinations

Kerry is one of the most popular Irish winter staycation destinations.

That’s according to Airbnb, who have revealed their top winter travel trends.

It found a modern Kerry home with a hot tub, a Kinsale townhouse and cottages in Louth are among the most popular searches

Locations in Muster dominated the top ten, with Tralee featuring in the most popular domestically.

Sydney, Reykjavik and Lapland feature in the top searched international destinations.

Meanwhile, Miami and Albufeira are the top choices for Irish holiday makers looking for winter sun.