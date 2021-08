Kerry Airport is to hold its AGM today.

The annual meeting won’t be open for people to attend in person because of COVID restrictions, but it’ll be broadcast online.

The airport’s annual report and accounts for 2020 show it experienced a 78% drop in passenger numbers last year to almost 83,000.

Advertisement

It also reported an operating loss after tax last year of €145,000, down from a profit of over €1 million in 2019.