Kerry Airport says Gardaí investigating recent crash incident at Airport

Kerry Airport says Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash at the Airport recently.
A video circulating on social media purportedly shows a car colliding with another vehicle in the short-term car park of the Farranfore Airport.
The CCTV images show the car then driving over the car park bollards and through a hedge onto the main N23 road, where it collides with a vehicle travelling in the Castleisland direction.
The 41 second video shows a number of people rush out towards the main road following the incident.
A statement from Kerry Airport says no one was injured and that Gardaí are investigating.
It’s understood it happened recently, however, the statement says it was not this week.