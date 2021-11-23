Advertisement
Kerry Airport management thank Minister for funding allocation

Nov 23, 2021 12:11 By radiokerrynews
The management at Kerry Airport has thanked the Minister of State in the Department of Transport for €1 million in funding.

It’ll use the money, allocated under the Regional Airports Programme, to introduce measures that support its green initiatives.

This will include the purchase of electric aircraft tugs, baggage conveyors, special assistance passenger transport vehicles, and an incident support vehicle.

CEO John Mulhern, says Kerry Airport’s plan to introduce an electric fleet of vehicles confirms its commitment to move forward towards carbon neutrality.

 

