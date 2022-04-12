Advertisement
News

Kerry AGSI branch says more transparency required in legal aid application process

Apr 12, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry AGSI branch says more transparency required in legal aid application process Kerry AGSI branch says more transparency required in legal aid application process
Share this article

The Kerry branch of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors is seeking legal aid reform in a motion put before this week’s national conference, which is being held in the Great Southern Hotel.

Sergeant Adrian Brennan says gardaí should be able to view a statement of means put before the court when defendants apply for legal aid.

The Garda Station Legal Advice Scheme was introduced in 2001 to enable the provision of free legal advice to those detained in Garda Stations who qualified for legal aid under specific eligibility criteria.

Advertisement

Sgt Adrian Brennan says that gardaí could properly assess whether to oppose such an application if they had access to the statement of means.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus