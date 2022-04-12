Kerry AGSI branch says more transparency required in legal aid application process

The Kerry branch of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors is seeking legal aid reform in a motion put before this week’s national conference, which is being held in the Great Southern Hotel.

Sergeant Adrian Brennan says gardaí should be able to view a statement of means put before the court when defendants apply for legal aid.

The Garda Station Legal Advice Scheme was introduced in 2001 to enable the provision of free legal advice to those detained in Garda Stations who qualified for legal aid under specific eligibility criteria.

Sgt Adrian Brennan says that gardaí could properly assess whether to oppose such an application if they had access to the statement of means.