Kenmare MD manager says work ongoing on Valentia UNESCO application

The Manager of the Kenmare Municipal District says any enhancement of the offering in south Kerry is good news.

The comments follow a report in the Irish Times that five Irish locations, including the Valentia transatlantic cable station, are expected to apply for inclusion on a tentative list of UNESCO world heritage sites.

Kerry is already home to one of the two Irish UNESCO world heritage sites in Skellig Michael.

Manager of Kenmare MD, Martin O'Donoghue told Jerry O'Sullivan work is ongoing in the background: