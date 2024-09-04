Advertisement
Kenmare man sent forward for trial accused of possession of large amount of drugs

Sep 4, 2024 08:35 By radiokerrynews
A Kenmare man has been sent forward to stand trial accused of the possession of over €40,000 worth of cannabis.

23-year-old Ethan Hillier of 10 Ard Bhearna, Kenmare, has been sent forward to Tralee Circuit Court on three charges.

The book of evidence was served on him in Tralee District Court last week.

Mr Hillier is accused of the possession of cannabis with value greater than €13,000, while he’s also accused of possession of the drug for sale or supply, and he faces a possession charge also in relation to the cannabis.

All three of the charges are dated 9th January this year at Mr Hillier’s home address in Kenmare, where gardaí seized around 2kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of over €40,000.

At Tralee District Court last week, Mr Hillier’s solicitor Pádraig O’Connell confirmed the book of evidence had been served on his client, who was present in court with his mother.

Inspector garda Tim O’Keeffe said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed Mr Hillier face trial on indictment, or be sent forward on a signed plea if one arises.

Judge Marie Keane sent him forward to the next sitting of Tralee Circuit Court on October 8th, and remanded him on bail of his own bond of €200.

