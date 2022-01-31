Advertisement
Kenmare councillor calls for stricter regulations around planning objections

Jan 31, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kenmare councillor has called for stricter regulations around planning objections.

Speaking at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting, Cllr John Francis Flynn said the process should be more transparent and people should be required to produce identification on making an objection.

Mr Flynn said he's been made aware in recent times of people objecting to planning applications and using other peoples' names to do so, resulting in neighbourhood feuds.

Kerry County Council's Director of Housing, Martin O'Donoghue, says where incidents of false identity are suspected, it must be reported to An Garda Síochána.

 

 

