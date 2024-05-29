Advertisement
Kelliher Electrical Tralee wins award for lighting recycling

May 29, 2024 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Leo Donovan, CEO of WEEE Ireland presenting Ann Shanahan Kelliher Electrical Tralee with an award for ‘Most Improved Branch’ Photo: Philip Magowan
Kelliher Electrical Tralee has won an award at Ireland’s Association of Electrical Wholesalers (AEW) awards in Dublin recently.

The Tralee-based business won the ‘Most Improved Branch’ award for lighting recycling.

The awards celebrated the best performers in lighting recycling across members last year.

Kelliher Electrical Tralee was recognised for its green, sustainable business practices for recycling waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) in 2023.

Ann Shanahan of Kelliher Electrical Tralee said they “are thrilled to be recognised for our commitment to recycling waste lighting from our customers.”

