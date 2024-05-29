Kelliher Electrical Tralee wins award for lighting recycling

Kelliher Electrical Tralee has won an award at Ireland’s Association of Electrical Wholesalers (AEW) awards in Dublin recently.

The Tralee-based business won the ‘Most Improved Branch’ award for lighting recycling.

The awards celebrated the best performers in lighting recycling across members last year.

Kelliher Electrical Tralee was recognised for its green, sustainable business practices for recycling waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) in 2023.

Ann Shanahan of Kelliher Electrical Tralee said they “are thrilled to be recognised for our commitment to recycling waste lighting from our customers.”