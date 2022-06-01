KCC to reimburse councillor for High Court costs

An Independent councillor is to have all costs incurred from a recent High Court case paid by Kerry County Council.

Cllr Charlie Farrelly won a case against the local authority over the election process for a local development board.

The High Court has also ordered that the election be re-run.

In November 2020, Fianna Fáil’s Mikey Sheehy and Fine Gael’s Mike Kennelly were elected to the North East West Kerry Development board.

In the first round of voting, Cllr Sheehy received 17 votes, Cllr Kennelly received no votes and Cllr Farrelly received 9 votes, thus Cllr Sheehy was nominated to the board.

The second round of voting saw Cllr Kennelly receive 16 votes and Cllr Farrelly received 10, meaning Cllr Kennelly took the second position.

Questions around the fairness of the second vote were immediately raised by Cllr Farrelly, who accused the bigger parties of tactical voting.

Ms Justice Niamh Hyland agreed with Charlie Farrelly and found the appointments of the two councillors to be unlawful.

He is now to be fully reimbursed by the council for any costs incurred.

She also ordered that the NEWKD board election be re-run before October 1st.