KCC says it'd take €240 million to repair every road classed as poor

It would cost €240 million to repair all the roads in the county which are classed as poor.

This was revealed by Kerry County Council during a meeting on its budget plans for 2022. In 2019 and 2020, over 90% of the regional and local roads in the county were surveyed to gauge the condition of the network.

The council says the estimated cost of addressing the roads currently classed as being in poor condition is €240m which, with the current level of funding, will take in excess of 20 years. Between 4% and 17% of varying road types in Kerry are classed as being in poor condition.