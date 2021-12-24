Advertisement
News

KCC says it'd take €240 million to repair every road classed as poor

Dec 24, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
KCC says it'd take €240 million to repair every road classed as poor KCC says it'd take €240 million to repair every road classed as poor
Share this article

It would cost €240 million to repair all the roads in the county which are classed as poor.

This was revealed by Kerry County Council during a meeting on its budget plans for 2022. In 2019 and 2020, over 90% of the regional and local roads in the county were surveyed to gauge the condition of the network.

The council says the estimated cost of addressing the roads currently classed as being in poor condition is €240m which, with the current level of funding, will take in excess of 20 years. Between 4% and 17% of varying road types in Kerry are classed as being in poor condition.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus