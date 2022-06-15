KCC propose traffic calming measures in East Kerry village

Kerry County Council is proposing to introduce traffic calming measures in Gneeveguilla village adjacent to the national school.

The proposal includes the provision of a footway along the side of the GAA grounds reducing the carriageway width to 6m by the school with the provision of signage and road markings.

They're also proposing the provision of a raised table pedestrian crossing at the location of the current crossing point.

Advertisement

The drawings of the proposed works will be on display at Kerry County Council's offices in Castleisland and Tralee and is also available below:

https://www.kerrycoco.ie/traffic-calming-measures-gneevegullia/

Observations can be lodged to Kerry County Council in writing or by email to [email protected] until July 15th.

Advertisement

Observations or representations may be made in writing and marked Section 38 Gneeveguilla to:

Administrative Officer,

Roads, Transportation and the Marine Department,

Advertisement

Kerry County Council.

Aras an Chontae,

Rathass, Tralee

Advertisement

Co. Kerry