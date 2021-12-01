KCC issued 37 notices in relation to derelict sites in the county this year

Kerry County Council says it has issued 37 notices in relation to derelict sites in the county.

Councillors received an update on the local authority's plans for the coming years at a recent meeting, where a draft of the Kerry County Development Plan 2022-2028 was discussed.

Derelict sites formed a part of that discussion.

In relation to dereliction, the council says it's proactive in identifying and addressing new and existing derelict sites.

There are 67 sites on the Derelict Sites Register.

12 have been added this year, while 17 have been removed from the Derelict Sites Register.

The council says that since 2018 substantial works have been agreed and works carried out on 86 sites, which has resulted in their removal from the Derelict Sites Register.

The local authority also has 130 open files on properties with dereliction issues, while 37 statutory notices in relation to derelict sites have been issued so far this year.