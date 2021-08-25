KCC hosting webinar on streetscape funding

A webinar will be held this afternoon for those interested in streetscape funding.

The Streetscape Enhancement Scheme is open to Main Street, Ballybunion; Main Street, Castleisland; and part of Langford Street and Lower Bridge Street, Killorglin.

Funding is available for replacing existing shopfronts or signage, and other enhancements to the exterior of commercial, residential, or vacant buildings.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council is hosting a webinar for residents and property owners at 4pm today.

You can register here.