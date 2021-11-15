KCC given approval to appoint contractor for Listowel Bypass

Kerry County Council has been given approval to appoint a contractor for the Listowel Bypass.

Chief Executive Moira Murrell revealed this at the local authority's monthly meeting this morning.

She says Transport Infrastructure Ireland gave approval in recent days, and the council is finalising legal requirements in relation to the tender process.

The total budget for the N69 Listowel Bypass, including design, land acquisition, and construction is €61.83 million.

It'll comprise an almost 6km (5.95km) western and northern bypass of Listowel, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.