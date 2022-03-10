KCC criticised for lack of communication on North Kerry roadworks

Listowel councillors have criticised Kerry County Council for its lack of communication relating to several different roads projects going on in and around the town.

Three major construction works are currently underway in the area, with a fourth due to begin imminently.

The issue was discussed at length at the Listowel Municipal District meeting.

Advertisement

Works are currently being carried out on the N69 Listowel bypass, on Bridge Road and in The Square while works on Upper Church Street are due to begin in the next few weeks.

However, patching, skirting and drainage works are also ongoing on regional routes outside of the town, culminating in major delays for locals.

Cross-party criticisms were made about the level of information available in the public domain.

Advertisement

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton was first to raise the issue at the meeting, saying that traffic build up is now happening on several routes into the town and that people need the information so they can make alternative plans.

Cllr Thornton suggested that a newsletter be distributed while Mayor of Kerry and Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney said timelines of works should be released well in advance of the commencement date.

The council says the concurrency of the works is because the N69 will be routed through the bypass once completed and that contracts overlapped as a result of the pandemic but that it’ll take all criticisms on board going forward.