K-FEST will not be held this year

Feb 25, 2025 08:13 By radiokerrynews
K-FEST will not be held this year.

The visual and performing arts festival, which focuses on live music, spoken word, drama, comedy, short film, and street entertainment, was first held in Killorglin in 2013.

In a statement, organisers said they had not made this decision lightly.

They stated that this year is not a year off, but rather a year to rebuild, strengthen, and plan for the festival’s longevity and future.

The leadership says they will reorganise the running of the festival to improve volunteers' experiences and refine its governance to ensure K-FEST’s long-term success.

K-FEST 2026 will take place once again during the June bank holiday weekend (29th May - 1st June 2026), but in the meantime, organisers say they will still bring occasional one-off events to Killorglin throughout 2025.

