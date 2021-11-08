Advertisement
Justice Minister to address AGSI conference in Killarney

Nov 8, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Justice Minister to address AGSI conference in Killarney
The Minister for Justice and Equality is in Kerry today.

Helen McEntee will address 150 delegates at the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors conference at the Great Southern Hotel.

AGSI represents 2,300 sergeants and inspectors from 31 branches nationwide.

The group is expected to deliver a scathing attack on proposed new policing legislation, which it says provides complex and ambiguous responsibilities to multiple bodies.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harries will address delegates tomorrow afternoon.

 

