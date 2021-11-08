Justice Minister to address AGSI conference in Killarney

The Minister for Justice and Equality is in Kerry today.

Helen McEntee will address 150 delegates at the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors conference at the Great Southern Hotel.

AGSI represents 2,300 sergeants and inspectors from 31 branches nationwide.

The group is expected to deliver a scathing attack on proposed new policing legislation, which it says provides complex and ambiguous responsibilities to multiple bodies.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harries will address delegates tomorrow afternoon.