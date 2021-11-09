Advertisement
Justice minister non-committal on location of proposed new courthouse in Tralee

Nov 9, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
The Minister for Justice remains non-committal on the location of a proposed new courthouse in Tralee, but says a decision needs to be made soon.

Minister Helen McEntee was in the county yesterday to speak to public representatives, local gardaí and AGSI members.

She says it’s important that courts firstly begin to clear the backlog of cases as the country comes out of the pandemic.

Minister McEntee says there are conversations ongoing in relation to a proposed new courthouse in Tralee.

However, she has no view on where it should be located.

Fine Gael representatives in the county are united in their belief a new courthouse should be built on the Island of Geese in Tralee.

That’s according to Fine Gael councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen, who met with the minister yesterday. He says he stressed the urgent requirement for a new courthouse in Tralee, as the current building is not fit for purpose.

