Jury to resume deliberations tomorrow in trial of Kerrymen facing rape and sexual assault charges

The jury in the trial of two Kerrymen facing rape and sexual assault charges will resume its deliberations in Tralee courthouse tomorrow.

The complainant in the Central Criminal Court trial alleges she was raped and sexually assaulted in an area near her home in a rural part of Kerry in the summer of 2020, when she was 16 years old.

The first accused, who was described as being in an on-off relationship with the complainant at the time, faces two charges of rape and three charges of sexual assault.

The co-accused was not known to the complainant at the time, and faces three charges of sexual assault, including oral rape.

Both accused deny the charges and say all sexual activity was consensual, while the complainant says she was too intoxicated to give consent to anything.

The jury came back from its deliberations to seek clarification from the court on two separate matters today, and will continue deliberations tomorrow morning.