Jury in trial of two Kerry men facing rape and sexual assault charges continues to deliberate

The jury in the trial of two Kerry men facing rape and sexual assault charges has not yet reached a verdict.

The complainant in the Central Criminal Court trial alleges she was raped and sexually assaulted in an area near her home in a rural part of Kerry in the summer of 2020, when she was 16 years old.

The first accused, who was described as being in an on-off relationship with the complainant at the time, faces two charges of rape and three charges of sexual assault.

The co-accused was not known to the complainant at the time, and faces three charges of sexual assault, including oral rape.

Both accused deny the charges and say all sexual activity was consensual, while the complainant says she was too intoxicated to give consent to anything.

The jury has to reach a unanimous verdict on each count facing the two men, and the jury has come back to the court on several occasions to seek clarity on matters in its deliberations.