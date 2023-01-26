Advertisement
Jury in trial of Kerrymen facing rape and sexual assault charges not yet reached verdict

Jan 26, 2023 12:01 By radiokerrynews
The jury in the trial of two Kerrymen facing charges of rape and sexual assault has not yet reached a verdict.

The complainant in the case alleges she was raped and sexually assaulted in a wooded area near her home in a rural part of Kerry in the summer of 2020, when she was 16 years old.

The first accused, who was described as being in an on-off relationship with the complainant at the time, faces two charges of rape and three charges of sexual assault.

The co-accused was not known to the complainant at the time, and faces three charges of sexual assault, including oral rape.

Both accused deny the charges and say all sexual activity was consensual, while the complainant says she was too intoxicated to give consent to anything.

