Jury in Tralee graveyard murder trial will begin deliberations again this morning

The jury in the Thomas Dooley murder trial will begin deliberations again this morning.

Five people have been found guilty of the murder of the 42-year-old who was fatally attacked at a graveyard in Tralee two years ago.

The jury at the Central Criminal Court trial in Cork will deliberate in relation to 42-year-old Daniel Dooley of An Carraigin, Connolly Park, Tralee who is charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley.

The victim was attacked at Rath Cemetery on the 5th of October 2022 and died of his injuries which included stab and chop wounds.

On Tuesday 29-year-old Michael Dooley of the Halting site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork was found guilty after almost 17 hours of deliberations.

While last Friday, Thomas Dooley’s brother 36-year-old Patrick Dooley of Arbutus Grove, Killarney was found guilty of his murder.

The previous day father and son 43-year-old Thomas Dooley Snr and 21 year old Thomas Dooley Jnr of the Halting site Carrigrohane Road Cork, along with a teenager who cannot be named were, also found guilty of murder.