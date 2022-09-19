Junior Minister says time for discussions on LNG is over

A Junior Minister says the time for discussions on liquefied natural gas terminals is over.

Minister of State at the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, says the country is in a very dangerous situation with regard to energy security in the short term.

The Fine Gael TD was speaking after it emerged the government will be strongly encouraged to build gas storage facilities, potentially offshore, by an independent review.

Advertisement

An Bórd Pleanála is currently deciding whether to grant permission for an LNG terminal in North Kerry.

Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan says infrastructure is needed now.

Advertisement

The Limerick TD is visiting the Great Blasket today, in order to review landing facilities on the island.

Currently, the 10,000 tourists who visit the island are brought by dinghy because the pier isn’t suitable.