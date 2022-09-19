Advertisement
News

Junior Minister says time for discussions on LNG is over

Sep 19, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Junior Minister says time for discussions on LNG is over Junior Minister says time for discussions on LNG is over
Share this article

A Junior Minister says the time for discussions on liquefied natural gas terminals is over.

Minister of State at the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, says the country is in a very dangerous situation with regard to energy security in the short term.

The Fine Gael TD was speaking after it emerged the government will be strongly encouraged to build gas storage facilities, potentially offshore, by an independent review.

Advertisement

An Bórd Pleanála is currently deciding whether to grant permission for an LNG terminal in North Kerry.

Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan says infrastructure is needed now.

Advertisement

The Limerick TD is visiting the Great Blasket today, in order to review landing facilities on the island.

Currently, the 10,000 tourists who visit the island are brought by dinghy because the pier isn’t suitable.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus