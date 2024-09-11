Appointment of judge for Thalidomide report welcomed by survivors

A group representing Thalidomide survivors has welcomed the Government's appointment of a judge to begin discussions with survivors.

Thalidomide was a drug that was given to mothers to treat morning sickness during pregnancy from the late 1950s but was found to cause serious birth defects and still births.

Advertisement

It was withdrawn in most countries in 1961, but continued to be available in Ireland until 1964. Around 40 survivors live in Ireland.

Advertisement

High Court judge Paul Gilligan has been appointed to have discussions with Thalidomide survivors.

A report will be compiled and sent back to government following conversations with the survivors.

Advertisement

Jacqui Brown from Fenit is a member of the Irish Thalidomide Association's committee. The move has been welcomed by the Irish Thalidomide Association who have been in a long battle for acknowledgement and compensation.