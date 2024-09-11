Advertisement
Appointment of judge for Thalidomide report welcomed by survivors

Sep 11, 2024 13:55 By radiokerrynews
Appointment of judge for Thalidomide report welcomed by survivors
The Irish Thalidomide Association marking the 60th anniversary of the international withdrawal of the drug
A group representing Thalidomide survivors has welcomed the Government's appointment of a judge to begin discussions with survivors.

 

Thalidomide was a drug that was given to mothers to treat morning sickness during pregnancy from the late 1950s but was found to cause serious birth defects and still births.

It was withdrawn in most countries in 1961, but continued to be available in Ireland until 1964. Around 40 survivors live in Ireland.

 

High Court judge Paul Gilligan has been appointed to have discussions with Thalidomide survivors.

 

A report will be compiled and sent back to government following conversations with the survivors.

Jacqui Brown from Fenit is a member of the Irish Thalidomide Association's committee. The move has been welcomed by the Irish Thalidomide Association who have been in a long battle for acknowledgement and compensation.

 

