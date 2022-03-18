John Mitchel's GAA Complex to be prepared as a possible Rest Centre for Ukrainian refugees

Members of Kerry County Council have been told that temporary rest centre facilities may be required in the county to facilitate Ukrainian refugees.

The council has confirmed that the John Mitchel's GAA complex has been identified as the location for such a facility.

The Councils Crisis Management Team and Local Co-ordination Team has met on a number of occasions in recent days to co-ordinate Kerry's response to the arrival of Ukrainian refugees.

This includes identifying available accommodation providers and arranging for transport and other services.

Councillors have been told by County Manager Moira Murrell that she has been advised that in the absence of sufficient supply emerging nationally, that temporary rest centre facilities may potentially be needed.

Kerry County Council are now planning for the establishment of such a centre in the county, in the event such emergency accommodation is requested nationally.

It has confirmed that if required, the John Mitchel's GAA Complex in Tralee has been identified as the location for such a facility.

The council says that the executive of the club have kindly agreed to make the centre available if required.

Work will commence with the club and other agencies to prepare the venue in the event it is required.