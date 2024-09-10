John McCarthy AI Summer School in Killorglin focusing on AI for Sport

The fifth international John McCarthy AI Summer School takes place in Killorglin this week.

AI for Sport is the theme of this year’s event which will take place at the RDI Hub and there’ll also be the option to join the event online.

The event is named after John McCarthy, who coined the term artificial intelligence in the mid-1950s; his father was from Cromane.

There’ll be 22 international speakers addressing the event which is runs on Thursday and Friday (September 12th and 13th).

Places can be booked online on Eventbrite.

Kerry MacConnell, who is PR and Marketing manager in the RDI Hub in Killorglin