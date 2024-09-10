Advertisement
News

John McCarthy AI Summer School in Killorglin focusing on AI for Sport

Sep 10, 2024 08:08 By radiokerrynews
John McCarthy AI Summer School in Killorglin focusing on AI for Sport
Share this article

The fifth international John McCarthy AI Summer School takes place in Killorglin this week.

AI for Sport is the theme of this year’s event which will take place at the RDI Hub and there’ll also be the option to join the event online.

The event is named after John McCarthy, who coined the term artificial intelligence in the mid-1950s; his father was from Cromane.

Advertisement

There’ll be 22 international speakers addressing the event which is runs on Thursday and Friday (September 12th and 13th).

Places can be booked online on Eventbrite.

Kerry MacConnell, who is PR and Marketing manager in the RDI Hub in Killorglin explains what it will involve:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Uisce Éireann to face grilling from frustrated Kerry councillors next month
Advertisement
More than 600 signatures collected to get Star Trek statue in Killarney
HSE launches 'Get up, Get dressed, Get moving' campaign to improve patient outcomes
Advertisement

Recommended

Uisce Éireann to face grilling from frustrated Kerry councillors next month
Ireland go in search of first ever win over Greece tonight
Dundalk owner actively seeking investment to get club to end of season
Arsenal likely to be without Odegaard against Spurs
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus