Jackie Healy-Rae sentence appeal adjourned until April

A Kerry County Councillor's appeal of his suspended sentence for assault has been adjourned until next month.

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae and Kevin Healy-Rae, both of Sandymount, Kilgarvan, and Malachy Scannell, of Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan, all received suspended jail sentences for assaulting a UK visitor to Kenmare, outside a chip van.

The incident happened in December 2017.

Jackie Healy-Rae, his younger brother Kevin and Malachy Scannell were found guilty at Kenmare District Court in 2019, of assault causing harm to a 30-year old man on December 28th, 2017.

Councillor Healy-Rae, who denied two counts of assault, received a suspended eight-month jail term.

Kevin Healy-Rae, who denied one count of assault, received a suspended seven-month prison sentence.

Mr Scannell, who denied two counts of assault, was given a six-month suspended sentence.

Their appeal against their convictions will be heard at Tralee Circuit Court over two days on April 26th and April 27th.

The appeal was due to be heard in Tralee Circuit Court this morning, but was held in Limerick, with the courts service citing an increase in Covid infections amongst staff.