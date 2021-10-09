Advertisement
Jack O'Connor Says He's Privileged To Be Kerry Manager

Oct 9, 2021 12:10 By radiokerrysport
Jack O'Connor Says He's Privileged To Be Kerry Manager
Kerry Senior Football Manager, Jack O'Connor says he was interviewed by a five-man panel who deemed him to be the best person for the job.

Speaking at his first press conference since being appointed, the Dromid man confirmed that former Down Manager and Tyrone selector, Paddy Tally will be part of his backroom team.

He has dismissed claims that he left Kildare because he knew he was in line to become Kerry senior football manager.

The new Kingdom boss says he had "more or less" decided against remaining with the Lilywhites for a third season after their Leinster final loss to Dublin.

Jack O'Connor says it's a privilege to manage Kerry.

