Iveragh Peninsula open for tourism despite Skellig Michael being closed

Jun 14, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC/REPRO FREE;
The Iveragh Peninsula remains open for tourism despite Skellig Michael being closed to visitors following a rockfall.

There were no casualties, but people aren’t allowed onto the island while the Office of Public Works carries out a full examination and clears debris.

Paul Devane, who's a Skellig boat operator, is hopeful the UNESCO World Heritage site will reopen possibly next week.

He wants people to know the Iveragh Peninsula remains open for tourism, and visitors can still get boat tours around the island.

 

