Italian and Irish industry clusters met at MTU to develop Circular Economy partnerships

May 23, 2022 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Catriona Power. Mario Bonaccorso, Eve Savage, Tim Yeomans, Stephen Napier, Helena McMahon, James Gaffey
Italian and Irish industry clusters met at MTU Kerry recently to develop business partnerships for the Circular Economy.

The Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South-West at Munster Technological University partnered with the Irish Bioeconomy Foundation, and the Italian-based SPRING Cluster.

They hosted a series of strategic networking knowledge exchange meetings and activities between the group of 35 Irish and Italian companies, researchers, and students at the Tom Crean Business Innovation Centre in Tralee.

The Italian cluster delegation also took part in site visits to two innovative companies from the region, BHSL and BioAtlantis.

It’s anticipated this knowledge exchange event will help to strengthen networks between Italian and Irish industry clusters, spark development of new business and research, leading to market development opportunities and company growth in the South-West.

 

