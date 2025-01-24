Advertisement
Jan 24, 2025 18:35 By radiokerrynews
It could take several days for the electricity supply to be restored to areas of North Kerry
It's expected it could take several days for the electricity supply to be restored to areas served by the Abbeyfeale line.

ESB Networks say this line has been particularly badly affected by this morning’s storm.

The areas affected include Brosna, Mountcollins and Abbeyfeale.

A well as a major fault in the substation, which is preventing power being restored to around 2,000 customers, at least 24 faults have also been found in the line.

ESB Networks say their staff and contractors will work into the night to restore the electricity supply as soon as possible.

