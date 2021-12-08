Advertisement
It could be Friday before power is returned to all parts of Kerry

Dec 8, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Photo: ESB Networks
It could be Friday before power is returned to all parts of Kerry.

ESB Networks' Area manager for Kerry Sean Scannell says it was a difficult day yesterday, with 10,000 in Kerry without at the height of the outages.

There are 5,500 homes, businesses and farms in Kerry without power this lunchtime.

ESB Networks are prioritising the worst affected areas which include Inch, Dingle, Castleisland, Duagh and Waterville and Cahersiveen.

Sean Scannell says they are working as quickly as possible to return power and make the network safe.

He says smaller faults many not be restored until Friday:

Any issues can be reported to ESB Networks on 1800 372 999 and the utility is appealing to people to stay clear of any fallen power lines.

Estimated times for power restoration can be found on the ESB's Power Check site.

