Issues with phone and broadband in Kerry due to Storm Eunice

There are issues with phone and broadband services in Kerry due to Storm Eunice.

Eir, Ivertec, and Three Ireland are all reporting problems.

Radio Kerry has received reports from South Kerry about widespread problems with mobile and broadband services as a result of the storm.

Three Ireland says it's aware some customers are having difficulties with their services.

The company says its engineers and technicians are working very hard to have all services resumed as soon as possible.

Eir can confirm some services within Kerry have been impacted, including mobile and landline.

This is due to power outages and infrastructure damage.

Eir's technical engineers and repair teams are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Broadband company Ivertec says due to the widespread ESB outages, many customers are without power meaning they’ll have no broadband service in their home.

Customers in the South and Mid Kerry areas are most impacted.

Users that have ESB power but are without a broadband service, should contact Ivertec by telephone.