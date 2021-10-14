Advertisement
News

Issues with Kerry ambulance service to be raised in Dáil this evening

Oct 14, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Issues with Kerry ambulance service to be raised in Dáil this evening Issues with Kerry ambulance service to be raised in Dáil this evening
Share this article

Issues relating to ambulance services in Kerry and Cork will be raised in the Dáil this evening.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North-West Michael Moynihan will speak about under-staffing and resources in the ambulance services across both counties.

A number of Kerry public representatives have cited issues with the service in recent months, including a claim that an ambulance travelled from Ennis in Co Clare to Cromane to attend an emergency due to service constraints.

Advertisement

It’s also been claimed recently that ambulances are facing long waits at University Hospital Kerry.

Deputy Michael Moynihan will bring his issues to the Minister for Health and party colleague Stephen Donnelly.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus