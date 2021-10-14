Issues with Kerry ambulance service to be raised in Dáil this evening

Issues relating to ambulance services in Kerry and Cork will be raised in the Dáil this evening.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North-West Michael Moynihan will speak about under-staffing and resources in the ambulance services across both counties.

A number of Kerry public representatives have cited issues with the service in recent months, including a claim that an ambulance travelled from Ennis in Co Clare to Cromane to attend an emergency due to service constraints.

Advertisement

It’s also been claimed recently that ambulances are facing long waits at University Hospital Kerry.

Deputy Michael Moynihan will bring his issues to the Minister for Health and party colleague Stephen Donnelly.