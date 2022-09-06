Island of Geese site opens to the public today

The Island of Geese site in Tralee opens to the public today.

The public realm space contains an amphitheatre for outdoor performances, green areas and power-points for market stalls.

The new amenity improves accessibility in the town centre and is adjacent to three urban opportunity sites.

Mayor of Tralee Cllr Mikey Sheehy hailed the opening as a very special day for Tralee.

Mayor Sheehy says the remainder of the site now offers considerable opportunities for investment and the wider economic development of Tralee town centre.