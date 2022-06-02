Advertisement
Island of Geese site expected to open to public in July

Jun 2, 2022 12:06 By radiokerrynews
Island of Geese site expected to open to public in July
The Island of Geese site in Tralee is expected to open to the public in early July.

Works on the public realm aspect of the project are nearing completion.

This aspect of the project involves an amphitheatre for outdoor performances, green areas and power-points for market stalls.

A housing development, consisting of 27 apartments, will also be developed on the site over the coming years.

Senior executive engineer with Kerry County Council John Fitzgerald says this area will help attract people to Tralee town centre:

