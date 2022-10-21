Advertisement
Irish Water says Kerry benefitting from highest investment in wastewater

Oct 21, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Irish Water says Kerry benefitting from highest investment in wastewater
Irish Water says Kerry communities are seeing the benefits from the highest ever annual investment in wastewater treatment nationally.

The statement follows the publication yesterday of the Environment Protection Agency’s Urban Wastewater Treatment Report for 2021.

 

Irish Water says the latest EPA Urban Wastewater Treatment Report recognises the ongoing progress being made in upgrading Ireland’s public wastewater infrastructure.

It says in Kerry, investment in Castlemaine and Lixnaw has led to improvements in water quality, while also supporting housing and economic development.

It adds infrastructure in Kilcummin is being constructed; there’ll be a new sewer collection system, reducing reliance on septic tanks and package treatment plants.

Wastewater will be transferred to the Killarney town sewer system for treatment.

Elsewhere, An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision next month on planning permission for the proposed Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade.

Pending a grant of planning, construction is expected to begin next year.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Irish Water completed the upgrade of the Castlemaine Sewerage Scheme.

Also that year, an integrated construction wetland was completed in Lixnaw, as a sustainable and environmentally friendly wastewater treatment system.

 

