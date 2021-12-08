Advertisement
Irish Water reviewing number and storage capacities of water reservoirs in Kerry

Dec 8, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Irish Water reviewing number and storage capacities of water reservoirs in Kerry
Irish Water is reviewing the number and storage capacities of water reservoirs in the county.

At the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting, councillors were given an update on works relating to water infrastructure in the county. Kerry County Council says the provision of several new reservoirs throughout the county is planned, to improve security of water supply.

Among the projects planned is a new reservoir in Dawros, Kenmare. It's intended that the land acquisition and planning process will be completed in 2022, with construction planned for 2023/2024.

