Irish Water investigating source of foul smell in Waterville

Irish Water is attempting to find the source of a smell at Waterville which is described as foul and obnoxious.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty asked for an update on an investigation into water quality in Waterville at the recent Kenmare MD meeting.

Cllr Moriarty says the very foul smell is impacting on businesses in the town.

In its reply to Cllr Moriarty’s question, Kerry County Council said Irish Water are compiling a report, having carried out a water quality investigation in the area.

The council says no issue has been identified from investigations of the sewer network undertaken by the council’s Water Services Department.

The Environment Department has identified the presence of accumulated seaweed on the shoreline.

The council says that it’s possible that the decomposition of this seaweed may be causing the odour, given the recent dry and warm weather.

It adds samples of bathing water at the beach in Waterville were taken this summer, and were both satisfactory and in compliance with standards.

Cllr Moriarty said the smell is impacting on local businesses, and there’s a potential for passing the buck between Irish Water and the council on this issue.

MD Manager Martin O’Donoghue told the meeting that it’s not as simple as going in with machinery and removing the seaweed, as it’s a Special Area of Conservation, but the council is actively pursuing it.