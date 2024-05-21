Advertisement
News

Blood Transfusion Service appeals to Kerry public to donate at clinics running today

May 21, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Blood Transfusion Service appeals to Kerry public to donate at clinics running today
Share this article

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is appealing to public in Kerry to attend a series of donation clinics running in the country this week.

The clinics are being held as we head into the most challenging time of the year for blood supplies; the summer usually means poorer attendance at donation clinics.

Furthermore, the volume of blood needed by Irish hospital’s now is six per cent (6%) higher than it was this time last year.

Advertisement

There will be appointment-based donation clinics at the Heights Hotel Killarney today, tomorrow and Thursday.

Across the border in Rockchapel in North Cork, an clinic will be held in the community centre today from 4.50 to 8.10pm .

The IBTS's Alex O’Connor says new and existing blood donors are very welcome, as there is just a two day supply of some blood groups:

Advertisement

Appointments can be made by phoning 1800 222 111 (Rockchapel), 1800 731137 (Killarney) or visit GiveBlood.ie website for more information.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

New millionaire in Kerry as player wins top prize in Daily Millions draw
Advertisement
Kerry pub survey finds 84% of pubs received commercial rates increase
26 patients waiting on trolleys in UHK
Advertisement

Recommended

Puspure misses out on Olympics
Rashford expected to be omitted from England Euros squad
Zebo to retire at end of the season
Senator says councils need to take back control of waste disposal
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus