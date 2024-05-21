The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is appealing to public in Kerry to attend a series of donation clinics running in the country this week.

The clinics are being held as we head into the most challenging time of the year for blood supplies; the summer usually means poorer attendance at donation clinics.

Furthermore, the volume of blood needed by Irish hospital’s now is six per cent (6%) higher than it was this time last year.

There will be appointment-based donation clinics at the Heights Hotel Killarney today, tomorrow and Thursday.

Across the border in Rockchapel in North Cork, an clinic will be held in the community centre today from 4.50 to 8.10pm .

The IBTS's Alex O’Connor says new and existing blood donors are very welcome, as there is just a two day supply of some blood groups:

Appointments can be made by phoning 1800 222 111 (Rockchapel), 1800 731137 (Killarney) or visit GiveBlood.ie website for more information.