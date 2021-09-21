Ireland's largest renewable energy developer donates funding to Kerry GAA club

Ireland's largest developer of renewable energy has donated funding to a Kerry GAA club.

SSE Renewables published its Community Investment Review, which shows the company donated €1.1 million to over 400 projects across Ireland over the past two years.

SSE Renewables, Ireland's leading developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy, has donated over €228,000 to 101 community groups through the Limerick and Kerry Community Fund.

The company provides voluntary community funding from its wind farms in support of energy efficiency, safety and sustainability projects.

Brosna GAA is using the funding to continue helping the community during the pandemic.

Brosna GAA's John Sheehan says the contribution from SSE Airtricity Community Fund will allow the club to continue supporting the elderly, housebound and vulnerable members of the community.

Jim Smith, Managing Director of SSE Renewables, says the company is committed to using the green recovery and the growth of renewables to help more communities in the year to come.

