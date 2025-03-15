Ireland will benefit from new European Schools Alliance.

That's according to Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly has welcomed the initiative.

The Kilcummin native says it’s a vital step in strengthening cross-border education.

Advertisement

The initiative aims to increase career mobility and ensure that skills and qualifications for Irish students are recognised across Europe.

Kelly noted the success of the European University Alliance such as joint degrees, mobility programs and research collaboration.

He also highlighted that the initiative could help bridge geographical barriers for both students and teachers in Ireland.