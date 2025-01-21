Advertisement
Ireland South MEP wants community cafés supported by Department

Jan 21, 2025 08:17 By radiokerrynews
Volunteers who provide a vital service through the community café initiative need to be supported by the Department of Social Protection.

That's according to Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú.

Cafés have popped up in Tipperary, Limerick, Sligo and Wexford as a way of tackling rural isolation and loneliness.

MEP Ní Mhurchú  is asking the Government to provide financial assistance to these grassroot organisations.

She says the cafés fill a vital gap caused by the closure of rural pubs and post-offices.

