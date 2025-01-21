Volunteers who provide a vital service through the community café initiative need to be supported by the Department of Social Protection.

That's according to Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú.

Cafés have popped up in Tipperary, Limerick, Sligo and Wexford as a way of tackling rural isolation and loneliness.

Advertisement

MEP Ní Mhurchú is asking the Government to provide financial assistance to these grassroot organisations.

She says the cafés fill a vital gap caused by the closure of rural pubs and post-offices.