Ireland South MEP says violence against women still major problem across EU

An Ireland South MEP says violence against women is still a major problem across the EU.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly was speaking in Strasbourg.

Figures show this type of crime has increased since lockdowns due to COVID-19.

MEP Sean Kelly welcomed recent legislation such as Coco's Law in Ireland which bans the unauthorised use of intimate images online.

He says there's no room for complacency on the related issue of domestic violence and believes we have a long way to go before all women can feel safe in their homes: