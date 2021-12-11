Advertisement
News

Ireland South MEP says violence against women still major problem across EU

Dec 11, 2021 16:12 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP says violence against women still major problem across EU Ireland South MEP says violence against women still major problem across EU
Share this article

An Ireland South MEP says violence against women is still a major problem across the EU.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly was speaking in Strasbourg.

Figures show this type of crime has increased since lockdowns due to COVID-19.

Advertisement

MEP Sean Kelly welcomed recent legislation such as Coco's Law in Ireland which bans the unauthorised use of intimate images online.

He says there's no room for complacency on the related issue of domestic violence and believes we have a long way to go before all women can feel safe in their homes:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus