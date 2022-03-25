Advertisement
News

Ireland South MEP says North Kerry landbank ideal landing spot for US imported gas

Mar 25, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP says North Kerry landbank ideal landing spot for US imported gas Ireland South MEP says North Kerry landbank ideal landing spot for US imported gas
Photo: fiannafail.ie
Share this article

An Ireland South MEP, who represents Kerry, has said that the proposed LNG terminal in North Kerry would be an ideal landing point for new gas supplies from the US.

Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher made the comments in light of today’s announcement that the US will provide additional liquefied natural gas to Europe this year.

This morning, the US committed to providing 15 billion cubic metres of LNG to Europe in 2022, and up to 50 billion from 2023 onwards, in an effort to reduce energy reliance on Russia.

Advertisement

President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen said the pact would secure gas supply to Europe until 2030.

The proposed project of an LNG terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank has long been a controversial one, but Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher says the government needs to take its head out of the sand and stop leaving the decisions solely up to the planning authorities.

He says if it’s a choice between LNG arriving into the EU via North Kerry or Putin having the EU over a barrel, there is only one right answer.

Advertisement

Last month, the Taoiseach said that the government would not interfere in the proposed development of a liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus