An Ireland South MEP says regulations around Artificial Intelligence will safeguard people from its potential risks.

Deirdre Clune was responding after the European Parliament voted in favour of adopting the first ever rules for AI. (523 MEPs voted in favour with 46 against and 49 absentions.)

This law will require AI models such as ChatGPT and general-purpose AI systems comply with transparency obligations before they are put on the market.

The Fine Gael MEP, who represents Kerry, was EPP Shadow Rapporteur on the AI Act.

She explains how it will work: