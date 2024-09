An Ireland South MEP says more can be done to protect children online.

Cynthia Ní Mhurchú was discussing the European Union Digital Services Act, which has been applied to social media companies since February.

The Fianna Fáil MEP believes Meta, Tik Tok and X are not prioritising the mental well-being of our most vulnerable online.

MEP Ní Mhurchú says the act means nothing without strong enforcement: